Chicago Suburban High School Adds Assyrian Language Course

Chicago (AINA) -- The Maine Township High School District. 207 board of education, which serves suburbs northwest of Chicago, has added an Assyrian language course to its curriculum. The district operates schools in Park Ridge, Des Plaines, Glenview, Harwood Heights, Morton Grove, Niles, Norridge, Rosemont, and Norwood Park Township.

The Chicago area is home to over 80,000 Assyrians, most residing in north Chicago and north and northwest suburbs. There are over 120 families living in District 207.

According to assistant superintendent Shawn Messmer, Assyrian was the most selected option for addition to the curriculum.