Mosul Museum Emerges From Ruins, Set to Reopen 2026

Current initiatives are underway to fully renovate and refurbish the Mosul Museum, which suffered extensive damage in 2014 during the period when ISIS took control of the city.

With the support of the global community, it is anticipated that the museum will reopen its doors and resume operations by 2026.

Last Saturday, Iraqi Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities, Ahmed Fakkak Al Badrani, personally inspected the ongoing restoration efforts at the museum, as well as at other cultural sites in the city.

The museum endured mortar shell attacks, looting and survived two separate fires. One of these fires engulfed the library, resulting in the destruction of 25,000 manuscripts. The methodical plundering and ransacking of this historical site resulted in the irreplaceable loss of numerous cultural treasures, including precious sculptures, Assyrian artifacts, and historically significant ancient manuscripts.

The Mosul Museum, originally designed by the renowned Iraqi architect Mohamed Makiya, opened its doors in 1952 with the sole purpose of documenting and celebrating Iraq's rich history. It housed an extensive collection of historical relics and ancient artifacts, spanning diverse historical periods, including the ancient Mesopotamian and Assyrian civilizations.

Iraq has faced significant setbacks due to multiple conflicts and invasions that have plagued the nation. The pain and devastation caused on Iraq's cultural legacy are not only a tragedy for Iraq but have global repercussions. Nevertheless, efforts to restore museums, repatriate valuable artifacts, and safeguard cultural sites continue. The restoration of such sites signifies the rebirth of a city steeped in history and culture, which suffered at the hands of ruthless extremists.