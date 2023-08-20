Turkish University to Offer Doctoral Program in the Assyrian Language

Mardin Artuklu University (MAU) on Tuesday announced the launch of a doctoral program within the Syriac Language and Culture Department, part of the Institute of Living Languages.

Professor Ibrahim Özcoşar, the rector of the university, in a statement to Anadolu Agency (AA), emphasized that the longstanding Syriac scholarly tradition has been further solidified with the introduction of this doctoral program.

He highlighted that for centuries, the Assyrian scientific heritage has been preserved and is now enriched through this program.

The Syriac Language and Culture Department, established in 2009 under the umbrella of the Institute of Living Languages in Türkiye, has seen numerous students complete their master's studies.

Özcoşar stated that the department, which garnered significant interest both domestically and internationally, is being closely followed with curiosity.

For the upcoming spring semester of the 2023-2024 academic year, the Syriac Language and Culture Department will admit doctoral researchers for the first time, according to Özcoşar.

"This program will significantly contribute to the field of Assyriology studies in Türkiye. Through the doctoral program, proficient academics and researchers will be nurtured, equipped with in-depth knowledge of the Syriac language, culture, theology, literature, and history, as well as scientific proficiency in the language," Özcoşar explained.

"They will be capable of interdisciplinary research aligned with the structure of Mardin and the region. Additionally, their postgraduate specialization in the field will empower them to become influential figures on a global scale. Apart from Turkish citizens, students from five different countries are pursuing their postgraduate studies within the Syriac Language and Culture Department. The doctoral program will further broaden and enrich this spectrum," he concluded.