Assyrian Studies Symposium to Be Held At Stanford
Posted 2023-07-11 00:14 GMT
(AINA) -- The Assyrian Studies Association (ASA), in partnership with Stanford University's Humanities Center, is organizing the 2023 ASA Symposium from August 11-13, 2023. This year's theme is Formative History, Challenges, and New Directions. The program includes:
- Status of Assyrian Studies as a Discipline
- Artistic Approaches to History and Cultural Production
- Assyria Ethnographic Methodologies: Folklore, Modern Culture, and Expressions
- Inclusivity and Acknowledgement: History and Policy
- Assyrian Struggle: Grievances, Genocidal Impact, and Marginalization
- Assyrian Diaspora: Exploring Historical Expulsions, Resettlements and Contemporary Perspectives
- Social and Political Movements
- Assyrian Identity in the Genomic Era: Lessons From History & Contemporary
The presenters are:
- Abdulmesih BarAbraham, Mor Afrem Foundation
- Alexandra Lazar, University of California, Davis
- Arbella Bet-Shlimon, University of Washington
- Daniel Tower, University of Sydney
- Efrem Yildiz - Nineveh Chair, University of Salamanca
- Esther Elia, University of New Mexico
- Eve Sada, CSWR, Harvard University
- Joseph Hermiz, University of Chicago
- Julye Bidmead, Chapman University
- Lawrence Nader Makho, University of Zakho
- Mark Tomass, Harvard University
- Mary Isaac, University of California, Irvine
- Michel Shamoon-Pour, Binghamton University
- Mikhael Benjamin, Nineveh Center for Minority Rights
- Nahrain Bet Younadam, The University of Arizona
- Nashie Shamoon, Te Herenga Waka--Victoria University of Wellington
- Noor Matti, Shlama Foundation
- Ruth Kambar, New York University
- Sargon Donabed, Roger Williams University
Registration is open at ASA's website.
