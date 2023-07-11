Assyrian Studies Symposium to Be Held At Stanford

(AINA) -- The Assyrian Studies Association (ASA), in partnership with Stanford University's Humanities Center, is organizing the 2023 ASA Symposium from August 11-13, 2023. This year's theme is Formative History, Challenges, and New Directions. The program includes:

Status of Assyrian Studies as a Discipline

Artistic Approaches to History and Cultural Production

Assyria Ethnographic Methodologies: Folklore, Modern Culture, and Expressions

Inclusivity and Acknowledgement: History and Policy

Assyrian Struggle: Grievances, Genocidal Impact, and Marginalization

Assyrian Diaspora: Exploring Historical Expulsions, Resettlements and Contemporary Perspectives

Social and Political Movements

Assyrian Identity in the Genomic Era: Lessons From History & Contemporary

The presenters are:

Abdulmesih BarAbraham, Mor Afrem Foundation

Alexandra Lazar, University of California, Davis

Arbella Bet-Shlimon, University of Washington

Daniel Tower, University of Sydney

Efrem Yildiz - Nineveh Chair, University of Salamanca

Esther Elia, University of New Mexico

Eve Sada, CSWR, Harvard University

Joseph Hermiz, University of Chicago

Julye Bidmead, Chapman University

Lawrence Nader Makho, University of Zakho

Mark Tomass, Harvard University

Mary Isaac, University of California, Irvine

Michel Shamoon-Pour, Binghamton University

Mikhael Benjamin, Nineveh Center for Minority Rights

Nahrain Bet Younadam, The University of Arizona

Nashie Shamoon, Te Herenga Waka--Victoria University of Wellington

Noor Matti, Shlama Foundation

Ruth Kambar, New York University

Sargon Donabed, Roger Williams University

Registration is open at ASA's website.