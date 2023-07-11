AINA News
Assyrian Studies Symposium to Be Held At Stanford
Posted 2023-07-11 00:14 GMT
Bookmark and Share

(AINA) -- The Assyrian Studies Association (ASA), in partnership with Stanford University's Humanities Center, is organizing the 2023 ASA Symposium from August 11-13, 2023. This year's theme is Formative History, Challenges, and New Directions. The program includes:

  • Status of Assyrian Studies as a Discipline
  • Artistic Approaches to History and Cultural Production
  • Assyria Ethnographic Methodologies: Folklore, Modern Culture, and Expressions
  • Inclusivity and Acknowledgement: History and Policy
  • Assyrian Struggle: Grievances, Genocidal Impact, and Marginalization
  • Assyrian Diaspora: Exploring Historical Expulsions, Resettlements and Contemporary Perspectives
  • Social and Political Movements
  • Assyrian Identity in the Genomic Era: Lessons From History & Contemporary

The presenters are:

  • Abdulmesih BarAbraham, Mor Afrem Foundation
  • Alexandra Lazar, University of California, Davis
  • Arbella Bet-Shlimon, University of Washington
  • Daniel Tower, University of Sydney
  • Efrem Yildiz - Nineveh Chair, University of Salamanca
  • Esther Elia, University of New Mexico
  • Eve Sada, CSWR, Harvard University
  • Joseph Hermiz, University of Chicago
  • Julye Bidmead, Chapman University
  • Lawrence Nader Makho, University of Zakho
  • Mark Tomass, Harvard University
  • Mary Isaac, University of California, Irvine
  • Michel Shamoon-Pour, Binghamton University
  • Mikhael Benjamin, Nineveh Center for Minority Rights
  • Nahrain Bet Younadam, The University of Arizona
  • Nashie Shamoon, Te Herenga Waka--Victoria University of Wellington
  • Noor Matti, Shlama Foundation
  • Ruth Kambar, New York University
  • Sargon Donabed, Roger Williams University

Registration is open at ASA's website.


Type your comment and click
or register to post a comment.
* required field
User ID*
enter user ID or e-mail to recover login credentials
Password*