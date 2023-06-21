Assyrians Protest Illegal Sales of Assyrian Lands in Iraq

Based on confirmed information received from official and community sources, that the municipalities of Nineveh are promoting transactions for the sale and ownership of residential lands in the center of the Talkeif district, one of the districts of the Nineveh Plains, to individuals who are not from the region and who are not of the Christian component. This action is a clear violation of Article (23/3/b) of the constitution and the decision of the Federal Supreme Court, numbered 65 for the year 2013, which interpreted the article as (prohibiting ownership for demographic change purposes). This falls within the framework of demographic and population change attempts in our areas, as a continuation of the chauvinistic plan established by the previous dictatorial regime, which still persists in the mindset of many who currently hold power, despite claiming otherwise.

These attempts are a blatant violation of the Iraqi constitution, upon which the new political process and its democratic system are based, guaranteeing the rights of all components of the Iraqi people equally. However, these attempts, among others, defy all these principles and infringe upon one of the authentic national and religious components of the Iraqi people, namely the Chaldean-Assyrian-Syriac Christian component.

We appeal to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Construction, Housing, Municipalities, and Public Works to intervene immediately and instruct the relevant authorities to halt any measures aimed at sorting and distributing lands in our people's areas in the Nineveh Plains. Such actions directly target what remains of our land and existence, and it is also a clear constitutional violation, as the constitution prohibits ownership in minority areas for the purpose of demographic change.

We also demand the establishment of municipal departments and new administrative units in areas of the Nineveh Plains to facilitate land distribution based on ancestral roots and administrative registration, to enhance service provision and develop the infrastructure in these areas, and to alleviate the pressure on our people's areas, which have become vulnerable to demographic change and seizure under this system, using invalid pretexts of public interest.

Furthermore, we call upon our people in various areas of their presence to prepare for a popular movement in the near future against all these racist practices that undermine the foundations of harmony, peaceful coexistence, and genuine national partnership.

Baghdad, June 19, 2023