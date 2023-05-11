Australian State of Tasmania Recognizes the Armenian Genocide

Australia's State of Tasmania has recognized the Armenian Genocide, reports the Armenian National Committee of Australia.

The Tasmanian House of Assembly today adopted a historic motion to recognize the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocides.

Tasmania thus becomes the third Australian state after South Australia and New South Wales to recognize the genocide.

The House joins the members of the Tasmanian Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Communities in honoring the memory of the approximately 1.5 million Armenian men, women and children and over 1 million Assyrians and Greeks who fell victims to the first genocide of the 20th century.

It condemns the Genocide of the Armenians, Assyrians and Greeks and all other acts of genocide committed during the 20th century, as the ultimate act of racial, religious and cultural intolerance.

The lawmakers recognize the importance of remembering and learning from such dark chapters in human history, to ensure that such crimes against humanity are not allowed to be repeated.

They condemn and oppose all attempts to use the passage of time to deny or distort the historical truth of the Genocide of the Armenians, Assyrians and Greeks and other acts of genocide committed in the 20th century.

With the resolution the House also acknowledges the 34 UN member states (including US, Canada, France, Italy, Austria, and Switzerland) that have recognized the Genocide.