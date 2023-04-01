Assyrians Celebrate New Year With Song and Dance

Assyrians celebrate the new year, 6773, in Dohuk (Noohadra), north Iraq. North Iraq -- Unusually cold temperatures did not put a damper on Assyrian, Chaldean, and Syriac celebrations of Akitu, the Assyrian-Babylonian New Year, in the Kurdistan Region on Saturday.

Akitu marks the revival of nature in the spring and is dedicated to the rebirth of the ancient Mesopotamian god Marduk and his victory when he created the world out of chaos.

The festival, also known as Kha b-Nisan (first of April in the Suret language), is typically celebrated with large gatherings in the community's ancestral homeland of Duhok and the Nineveh Plains. Assyrians, Chaldeans, and Syriacs play music and dance while wearing traditional costumes.

It is known as the world's oldest holiday.

Iraqi and Kurdish leaders extended their congratulations to the Christian community and reaffirmed the values of coexistence and religious equality.

"We reaffirm our commitment to protecting equality, human rights and liberties, and consolidating peaceful coexistence, mutual acceptance, and tolerance among all religious and ethnic communities in Kurdistan," Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani said, assuring Christians that the Region "will remain the homeland of everyone."

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also sent his best wishes to the community, "hoping that it will be a year full of peace, security, and prosperity, and an end to all tragedies."

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani labeled the festival as "an exceptionally rich cultural and civilizational heritage... a testament of the value of our national diversity that consolidates our unity and prosperity."