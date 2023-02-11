Construction of Baghdad's Chaldean Patriarchate Almost Finished

Construction of the Chaldean Patriarchate of Babylon in Baghdad has reached completion rates totaling 74%. Baghdad -- In the implementation of the project for the construction of the Chaldean Patriarchate of Babylon in Baghdad, the Ministry of Construction, Housing, and Public Municipalities has reached advanced completion rates totaling 74%.

The Al-Faw Company's engineering and technical team, the National Center for Engineering Consultations' design, and the Ministry's Buildings Directorate's oversight are all used to finish the project for the benefit of the Christian Endowment Office.

The project consists of a three-story structure with huge halls, classrooms, and a mini-building for inquiries at the church doors. This shows that work on the project is still ongoing to finish it on schedule and includes installing alabaster flooring and secondary roofing works.

The patriarchate is located in Baghdad, Iraq, at the Cathedral of Mary Mother of Sorrows. The current patriarch is Cardinal Louis Raphael I Sako, who is supported by Shlemon Warduni, the archbishop of Erbil, and Basel Yaldo, the auxiliary bishop of Baghdad.