Assyrian MP in Armenia Calls for Action on Blockade of Lachin Corridor

Zemfira Mirzoyeva, an Assyrian member of the Armenian Parliament. Member of Parliament Zemfira Mirzoyeva from the Hayastan faction of the Armenian Parliament called on Assyrians around the world to raise their voice against Azerbaijan's criminal policy and genocidal actions.

Mirzoyeva, who represents the Assyrian community of Armenia in parliament, made the remarks in the Armenian parliament while speaking about the Azeri blockade of the Lachin Corridor.

"The road of life connecting Artsakh with Armenia is closed for already 12 days. This provocation, organized by the direct order of the Azerbaijani authorities, which they tried to misrepresent as a so-called environmental action, has led to the over 120,000 population of Artsakh facing a grave humanitarian disaster," the MP said.

She said the situation requires urgent solutions, including sanctions against Azerbaijan by different countries and organization.

She said the Armenian government must work consistently with allies in international organizations based on the Remedial Secession formula.

"Our community is also very concerned with the developments around Artsakh. I am receiving numerous calls from Assyrians living in and out Armenia who are willing to help in any way," the lawmaker said.

Mirzoyeva said the Assyrian people know very well what a genocidal policy and loss of homeland is. She said that from this perspective, unfortunately, the Armenian and Assyrian peoples are very alike.

She then addressed Assyrians around the world, saying: "Dear Assyrians, wherever you live, raise your voice in your cities against Azerbaijan's criminal policy, its ongoing genocidal actions perpetrated before the eyes of the civilized world in the 21st century."