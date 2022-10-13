Assyrian Fighter Killed By Turkish Drone Strike

Ibrahim Mikhail. DAYRIK, Syria -- On Wednesday, while in the performance of his duties in Dayrik (Al-Malikiyah), North and East Syria, Sutoro (Syriac Security Forces) official Ibrahim Mikhail was martyred in a Turkish drone attack, according to the statement of Sutoro General Command.

Martyr Ibrahim Bassam Mikhail, nom de guerre "Aryo", was born in Hasakah to Rachel Shamoun in 1998. He has two brothers.

Martyr Aryo throughout his years with Sutoro, he performed many tasks and advanced through the ranks.

He participated in military and security campaigns and had completed numerous military and political training courses.

"The permanent escalation of the Turkish targeting of our forces and defenseless civilians is the result of the silence of international forces and guarantors of the ceasefire agreements," read the statement.

The statement emphasized following in the footsteps of the martyrs, as well as defending the security and stability of the region against all forms of aggression and terrorism.

People of Dayrik from all denominations and ethnic groups, denounced the brutal Turkish attack. They gathered near the place of the strike, near Nowruz Camp, and issued a statement. They said they would not stay silent regarding the Turkish violations and would punish traitors who support Turkish fascism.

The attack that resulted in the martyrdom of Aryo also wounded two commanders of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). One of the wounded commanders, Shibli Deriki, recently managed joint exercises with the US-led International Coalition.

President of the Universal Syriac Union Party (USUP) in Lebanon Ibrahim Mrad published the news of Aryo's martyrdom on Facebook, saying: "Glory and eternity to the martyrs of our Christian Syriac resistance."