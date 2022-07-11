Assyrian Organization Condemns Confiscation of Assyrian Property in Syria

Hasaka, Syria (AINA) -- In light of the widespread corruption in the administration and institutions of the Syrian regime and the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), the people of Jazeera, like in other regions in the country, are witnessing the emergence of a new phenomenon of illegal confiscation of property of displaced and immigrant citizens, who left the country in search for safety.

The selling of the property owned by Mr. Isaac Afram and his two sons is the latest case. Located in the security square zone under the control of the regime, on the western side of St. Jacob Al-Nusaibini Church at the intersection of Al-Ra'is and Abi Tammam Streets, the property was sold without Mr. Isaac's knowledge, who has denied selling the property, and affirmed the sale is fraudulent. In a statement issued to the authorities in AANES, he demanded compensation and restoration of the property to his name.

Many Assyrians (also known as Chaldeans and Syriacs) and Christians in the Jazira region were surprised by the fraudulent sale of their properties, most of which are located in important city centers such as Qamishli, al-Hasakah, Derek, and Tal Tamr, with a clear coverup and tacit approval of influential people in the regime's departments and judicial institutions, as well as individuals in AANES.

News of these illegal sales has fueled feelings of anger and anxiety among the people of the Al-Jazira region, and among Assyrians in the homeland and the diaspora, who are now afraid of similar illegal seizures of their properties.

The Assyrian Democratic Organization (ADO) has warned against continuing these practices, which empower individuals in power to abuse citizens and to affect a demographic change of the people in the region, and demands the Syrian authorities to put an end to this practice. The ADO also demands that all illegally and fraudulently seized properties be returned to their rightful owners.