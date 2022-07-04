One Thousand Year-old Assyrian Graves Desecrated in Mardin, Turkey

One thousand year-old Assyrian graves desecrated in Mardin, Turkey. In the Yemişli (Enhil) Neighborhood of Mardin's Midyat district, at least 1000 years old graves belonging to Assyrians were destroyed, the bones of the saints were thrown out of the graves.

The tombs of the Assyrians in the Mor Fetrus and Mor Favlus Chapel were destroyed.

According to the Syriac church calendar, on June 29, on the Mor Favlus and Mor Fetrus commemoration day, the Assyrians who went to the cemetery in the Mor Fetrus and Mor Favlus Chapel realized that the graves were destroyed and the bones were thrown out.

The residents of the neighborhood, who did not know when the attack took place, but noticed on the memorial day, shared the following information with our newspaper: "When we entered the graves of the qadis to light candles and read prayers on the memorial day of Mor Fetrus and Mor Favlus, we were very saddened to see that the barbaric graves were destroyed and the bones of the saints were thrown out. They do not leave our dead alone even in the grave. This brutal behavior is a great insult to our religion and culture. We condemn this barbaric act."

The residents of the neighborhood, who saw that the graves were destroyed, reported the incident to the gendarmerie, and a report was kept about the incident. The Assyrians, the residents of the neighborhood, who do not want this incident to remain unsolved and want those who attacked the graves to be found as soon as possible, shared the following information about the cemetery and the Chapel: "The graves of the saints are very old and a small chapel was built on the graves of the saints in 1967."

According to the Syriac church calendar, Mor Favlus and Mor Fetrus commemoration day takes place every year on 29 June. The Chapel, which was built in 1967, is said to be built on the tombs of Saints that are at least 1000 years old.

