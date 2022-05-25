A Unique Assyrian Town in North Iraq

Amedi the Duhok province, North Iraq. ( Kurdistan 24) One thousand meters long and 550 meters wide, and 1,200 meters above sea level, Amedi town has been home to Muslims and Christians for centuries. Located on the summit of a small plateau, Amedi is home to 6,000 who live in 1,200 houses.

Amedi town is well-known for its multiple ethnicities and religions, which have long lived in peaceful coexistence.

"Amedi is a gem, a unique town, an example of humanity," Bakir Khalil, a historian, told Kurdistan 24. "It neither grows nor expands, and it has always been an example of coexistence of the various religious and ethnic backgrounds."

The ancient town dates back to 3,000 BC to the ancient Assyrians. It was also one of the key Kurdish kingdoms around the 11th century.

"If you look at its history, Amedi has always been a strategic place," Khalil noted. "The authorities and empires throughout history wanted to capture it and rule because it is high and strategic."

Located 90 kilometers from Duhok province, Amedi is a touristic wonder in the Kurdistan Region, attracting thousands of local and international tourists each year.

"Amedi has so much to offer tourists," said Rasti Sharaza, a local tourist. "Besides its nature, there are so many religious, historical, and archaeological attractions to visit."

The town has these several places to visit, including Amedi Citadel, the ancient grand mosque, Badinan Gate, the ancient ruins of Khenis, and several other historical sites.

"Whenever I go to Duhok, I visit Amedi because it is a must-see town," Sardar Hakeem, a local tourist, told Kurdistan 24. "Besides its attractions, I enjoy its tahini, as it is the best in Kurdistan. I don't go home without buying two or three kilos of tahini."

( Kurmanj Nhili/Kurdistan 24)

Amedi has the oldest tahini factory, which is five centuries old. This small town has eight tahini factories altogether. A large part of its population makes a living producing the best quality tahini in the Kurdistan Region.

"We have been producing tahini for the last five hundred years. It is a family business," said Mustafa Jamil, a tahini factory owner. "My ancestors have started it, and now we are providing tahini for Kurdistan and export."