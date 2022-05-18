Assyrian Christian College Takes a Holistic Approach to Learning

Australia -- St Narsai Assyrian Christian College at Horsley Park was established in 2006 as a fulfilment of His Eminence, Archbishop, Mar Meelis Zaia's (AM) vision.

The college is a year 7-12, co-educational Christian Independent college.

At St Narsai, the goal is to empower students to achieve academic and personal excellence, and inspire them through our commitment to faith, family, and community.

At 15 hectares, the college features state-of-the-art-facilities outfitted with the latest equipment and technology to not only enhance student learning but allow them to discover any passions or talents they may have.

The college has a modern creative and performing arts departments as well as a woodwork and engineering workshop, a textiles room, food technology room, a robotics/drones room and six science labs as well as a maths lab, a contemporary library, two computer labs, outdoor sports courts, three mid-size ovals and a full-size soccer field.

A spokesman said students are offered "a unique Christian Studies program with Holy Liturgy services which are delivered in English, Assyrian and the Aramaic language that was spoken by our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ".

Students are also given the opportunity to have fortnightly Q&A sermons led by the Bishop of Melbourne and New Zealand, His Grace Bishop Mar Benyamin Elya.

The college is proud to announce they have partnered with Liverpool FC International Soccer Academy to offer a soccer program aimed at developing skills on and off the pitch.

Statt at St Narsai are continuously evaluating the quality of their courses to ensure their excellence is maintained.

The curriculum aims to enable a holistic student development in spiritual, intellectual, physical, and social aspects of being, reflecting the diverse needs of a life-long learning process, a college spokesman said.

The college is currently accepting enrolments for Year 7, 2023 and Year 7, 2024.

Parents are welcome to book a private tour of the college during a normal school day to experience life as the students do.

To learn more visit www.stnarsai.nsw.edu.au.