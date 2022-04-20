Arab Writer and Assyrian Politician Define Ways to Confront Genocide

The Middle East region in general, the Levant (Iraq - Syria - Lebanon) and Kurdistan in particular, are facing difficult challenges and the most dangerous stage in the history of this region.

This region includes diverse and different peoples, nationalities and religions, this diversity and instead of being a blessing turned into a curse, as the greedy forces in the region and its wealth worked to bring about division between these peoples and religions by taking advantage of the rule of racist nationalist parties for these countries at the expense of other nationalities and components and sectarian fighting took place in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and others.

Sectarian, national and ethnic conflict remained in these countries in light of the political and religious forces in the region feeding this fighting until the application of the theory of the democratic nation and brotherhood of peoples in northern and eastern Syria, which is being fought after it proved its effectiveness in resolving historical crises in the region.

The success of the experience of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria hit the goals of all the regional powers as Turkey was unable to complete its project of control and achieve the Milli Pact that aims to control the region, in addition to the fact that the Kurdistan Democratic Party in southern Kurdistan disappointed its hopes of extending its influence is to Rojava. It is also concerned about the experience of the Autonomous amid the exposure of the corruption of the Barzani family.

The model of the democratic nation and the brotherhood of peoples removed from the hands of Turkey and other powers the option to cause fighting between these peoples. In response, the Turkish state began launching simultaneous attacks on the Guerilla forces, which is the first point from which the theory of the democratic nation was launched, and in the north and east of Syria the successful experiment in this framework.

The Turkish occupation state announced, at dawn on Monday, the start of genocide attacks in the Zab, Avashin and Metina regions, and the announcement came three days after the visit of Masrour Barzani and a delegation from the Democratic Party to Turkey.

Simultaneously, the Turkish occupation intensified its missile and artillery attacks on Zarkan, Tal Tamr and Ain Issa in northern and eastern Syria.

Arab-Kurdish unity is a safety valve for both sides

The Egyptian writer, journalist and expert on Turkish affairs, Mohsen Awadallah, stressed "the necessity and inevitability of the union of the peoples of the region with its various components, including Kurds, Arabs, Assyrians, Armenians, and various religious and ethnic components in the face of Turkish or Iranian."

He added: "There is no solution in the face of these Turkish interventions in particular, except for the Arab-Kurdish unity in particular is a safety valve for both parties."

He explained that "when Turkey and Iran before it succeeded in creating a kind of gap in relations between Arabs and Kurds, these powers were able to achieve their plans and divide the spheres of influence in the region, and therefore if we want to cut off the influence of these Turkish or Iranian interference, we have nothing but to return the thing to its origin and return the Arabs and the Kurds to a people united by a common history and extended relations and roots that go deep into history."

How did Turkey succeed in perpetuating the dispute between the Kurds and the Arabs?

The Egyptian writer and journalist spoke about the methods of the dominant powers, led by Turkey, to perpetuate the dispute between the peoples of the region, saying: "In order to be able to achieve its plans and impose its influence in the Middle East and the countries of the region, it sought to control through, first, the sabotage between the Arabs and the Kurds, it distorted the image of the Kurds." Completely with the Arabs, and we have seen generations of Arabs who know nothing about the Kurds except that they are agents and atheists and want to divide the Middle East. This is Turkey's view, which unfortunately succeeded in consolidating and spreading it among the Arab people.

He added in the same context: "On the other hand, the Arabs, in the eyes of the Kurds, became aggressors and occupiers, all of them Saddam Hussein, all of them Ba'athists and bloody ones, and this hostile view that Turkey succeeded in creating between the two parties had the greatest impact on Turkey succeeding in achieving its goals according to the theory of divide and rule and therefore when these two peoples unite, the Turkish presence will end."

The Union of Arabs and Kurds threatens Turkish influence

Mohsen Awadallah referred to Turkey's concern about the compatibility of Arabs and Kurds, saying: "Turkey knows that the union of Arabs and Kurds threatens its interests and survival, so it sought to disperse this force and even divided the Arabs internally, and it has strong relations with a particular faction, whether it is the Brotherhood, Islamic currents, or supporting countries It, like Qatar, then entered into hostility with countries such as Egypt and the Gulf states, then returned again to reconcile with the Gulf countries and is trying to reconcile with Egypt, and therefore it is moving according to a purely pragmatic policy that has no other concern but to extend the Turkish influence in the region.

He added: "Therefore, we must first be aware of the real goals of the Turkish plans in the region and that they cannot bring good to the region and that they seek to achieve the Milli pact and restore the rest of the lands of what was called the Ottoman Empire. If the Arabs are not aware of this fact, the Ottoman dream will come true again."

There are more points of agreement than points of disagreement

On how peoples unite, Awadallah said: "It requires that we start a new page in relations, search for common relations that unite us. A historical legacy that includes many factors of agreement, and unfortunately the occupying countries have sought to deepen the points of disagreement, the least of which are in exchange for dwarfing the common points of agreement.

He added, "Therefore, if we are serious about preserving the peoples of this region, we must start together a new page based on cooperation, brotherhood and love, away from any national, racial or religious chants or slogans. We are all brothers in humanity, we are all children of Adam and Eve."

The theory of the democratic nation is enough to bring down all schemes

The Egyptian journalist, speaking about the theory of the democratic nation, said: "The unity of the peoples of the region according to the theory of the democratic nation and Syrian model in particular, this would bring down all Turkish plans. The Autonomous Administration in particular presents a unique model in the Middle East that brings together all peoples, ethnicities and religions under one umbrella is the Autonomous Administration, the democratic nation and the brotherhood of the peoples. There is no difference between a Yazidi and a Muslim, Sunni or Shiite, Alawi, Kurdish, Arab, all of them are brothers and sons of this Syrian homeland.

He added, "This theory alone is the ideal solution to the Syrian crisis that has eluded the world and which the world does not want to find a solution for more than 10 years."

He continued, "Therefore, if the peoples of the region succeed in overcoming differences and implementing the democratic nation project, I think that Syria will return to a democratic state, a free state, a strong federal state that accommodates all its peoples. The experience for the whole region leads to a dwarfing of the Turkish role throughout the Middle East."

A member of the Central Committee of the Assyrian Democratic Party, Johnny Hormuz, in turn spoke first of the Turkish attacks, saying: "Turkey's hostile position is not new or urgent in Syria, as it is one of the most important and most interfering countries in Syrian affairs, and one of the most important reasons for the continuation of the crisis and the complexity of the political scene during the period The war imposed on the Syrian homeland through its support for terrorist factions and forces or by direct intervention in some areas, as is now in the north and east of Syria, specifically in the Jazira region, which is subjected to Turkish bombardment and the forces supported by Ankara, to occupy large areas and make a demographic change that achieves its ambitions and colonialism and guarantees it in the coming days a greater and deeper influence and influence.

He added: "In order to bring down this project and these goals, it was necessary to take preventive measures to stand in the face of these challenges, which have become a permanent danger to all the people of the region, including Arabs, Kurds and Assyrians, by unifying the word and political position among all components of the region and not enabling them to create an incubating environment. its armed terrorist factions, despite the fact that some are drawn to this distorted ideology that seeks to destroy the region and kill and displace its sons.

Turkey divides society to achieve its goals

The Assyrian politician also spoke about Turkey's methods of entrenching the fighting between peoples, saying: "It was clear in all the areas that these Turkish-funded and directed factions entered by highlighting and showing themselves as the defender of a component of the Syrian people and targeting other components as they do now in North and East Syria to create national and sectarian conflicts and divide society to make it easier for it to achieve its goals.

Steps and working mechanisms for the union of components

The Assyrian politician laid out steps for the union of peoples, saying: "This matter needs steps and real mechanisms of action stemming from a political will that believes that the unity of the sons and peoples of the region is based on a true and solid basis and genuine participation in decision-making and participation in shaping the region's future, security and civil peace and consolidating the principle of democracy and justice It is the first building block and the right step to move forward in unifying these components."

At the end of his speech, the Assyrian politician Johnny Hormuz summarized these steps by saying:

Respecting the privacy of each component and its full right to exercise its political work, manage its social and military institutions, and guarantee its rights through procedures and laws that preserve these rights.

Developing relations and confidence-building measures between political parties and among the peoples of the region.

Full cooperation and coordination between all political and popular forces to maintain civil peace.