Assyrian Fighter Killed in Turkish Shelling in Northeast Syria

Zia Tal Tamir, a fighter of the Assyrian al-Khabour Guards, was killed by Turkish shelling on Sunday, the Media Center of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced.

"Zia Tal Tamir, the fighter in the Assyrian al-Khabour Guards, was martyred this evening following the Turkish occupation's brutal shelling against the Tal Shenan village, Tal Tamir," the media center said.

The SDF on Sunday also accused the Turkish-backed groups and the Turkish Army of intensifying their attacks.

"Many Christian villages in Tal Tamir were shelled yesterday, as they were preparing to celebrate Easter," it said.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported that Turkish-backed groups bombarded villages near Abu Rasin (Zirgan in Kurdish) in the northwestern countryside of Syria's Al-Hasakah province with artillery.

"Moreover, the shelling expanded to positions near the Russian base in Al-Mabaker, Assyian Tel Shinan and Al-Dirdara in Tel Tamr countryside," SOHR noted, adding that a Turkish drone flew over the area during the bombardment.

According to the North Press news agency, shelling continued in Tal Tamr on Monday.

In October 2019, Russia and the US reached separate ceasefire agreements with Ankara, allowing Turkish troops to control the areas it captured between Tal Abyad and Serekaniye.

Despite these agreements, Turkish-backed groups and the Turkish Army have continued to target SDF-held areas, especially near Tal Tamr.