Greeks, Armenians and Assyrians Join in Genocide Recognition March

The Greek Australian, Armenian Australian and Assyrian Australian communities will March for Justice in Sydney and Melbourne on Sunday, April 24, the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU) has reported.

The march participants will be calling on Australia's Prime Minister and Government to accurately characterise the 1915 massacres suffered by their ancestors as Genocide.

Sydney's March for Justice will begin at Hyde Park at 3pm and will be led by the Homenetmen Australia Scouts and Marching band, religious and community leaders, as well as political representatives.

People will march through Sydney's Central Business District before settling at Sydney Town Hall for a short program featuring cultural performances and speeches.

Melbourne's March for Justice will follow a similar format, starting at 2pm at Parliament Square before concluding with a special program at the Victorian State Library.

ANC-AU Political Affairs Director, Michael Kolokossian, said the marches will send a strong message to the Federal Government.

"United, our communities will send a direct and clear message to Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Government, that we will speak truth to power until we receive accurate recognition of the 1915 Genocides," Mr Kolokossian said in a press release.

This year's #MarchForJustice will again be held under the auspices of the Joint Justice Initiative, established in February 2020 by the Armenian National Committee of Australia, the Assyrian National Council Australia and the Australian Hellenic Council, as well as the Armenian Genocide Commemorative Committee.