Turkish Drone Attacks Target Assyrian Town, Assyrian Official in Syria

As Turkey ramps up attacks in North and East Syria, Turkish drone strikes have hit two vehicles within three days, leaving one dead and four injured.

The first attack occurred on Friday in the area of al-Qahtaniyah (Tirbespiyê) near the Turkish border. According to a statement by the security forces of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), one person was killed and two injured in a vehicle targeted in the strike.

The statementof the security forces condemned the attack and urged the international community to take action to prevent further Turkish attacks.

The town of al-Qahtaniyah is historically an Assyrian settlement, with a population of around 17,000.

In a separate attack on Friday, Turkey shelled the M4 highway and a village in Ayn Issa, without casualties.

In a more recent attack on Sunday, a Turkish drone hit a vehicle carrying a member of General Command of the Syriac Military Council and his translator. Council member Orom Maroge and the translator were both injured in the attack.

A statement by the Communications Centre of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the major armed force in AANES, said that the vehicle was on its way to a power station in Tall Tamr accompanied by a Russian military vehicle when it was hit.