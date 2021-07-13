Turkish Airstrikes in North Iraq Ignite Fires in Assyrian Lands

A Turkish airstrike July 6 ignited agricultural fields of Assyrian villages in the Nahla Valley of the Kurdistan Region of northern Iraq. As flames burned for hours at night and well into the next day, authorities never arrived to help extinguish the blaze.

The fire and lack of emergency response is endemic in the region as Turkish attacks routinely impact communities in Iraq's north. Kurdistan authorities cannot enter villages during fires, a representative told Rudaw, because of fears of continued Turkish bombings. Another source told Al-Monitor that when an area is hit by Turkish airstrikes, authorities do not have permission to act until at least 24 hours have passed in case there are additional strikes.

Read the full story here.