Latvia Officially Recognizes Armenian, Assyrian, Greek Genocide

Latvia's parliament (Seima) officially recognized the Armenian Genocide today.

With 58 votes to 11 with seven abstentions, Latvia's Seima officially recognized the Armenian Genocide perpetrated by the the Ottoman Empire in 1915.

The resolution respects the memory of Armenian Genocide victims, pays tribute to all the survivors, affirms that open discussions on historical issues are inextricably linked to the development of a healthy, mature democracy, ArmRadio reported.

Latvia's Seima calls on the international community "to assess these historic events, to look to the future we want to build, without violence, intolerance, a future where human rights are respected, where everyone can be free, safe and secure."

Beginning in 1913 in Eastern Thrace, a mad drive to create a "Turkey for the Turks" led to the deaths of 1.5 million Armenians, one million Greeks and more than half a million Assyrians.

To this day, Turkey refuses to acknowledge the genocide, describing them as "events" instead.

The Seima's genocide recognition comes as U.S. President Joe Biden also recently recognised the Armenian Genocide.