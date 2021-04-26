Biden Recognizes Armenian Genocide

(AINA) -- United States President Joe Biden recognized yesterday the Armenian genocide. The genocide targeted Assyrians, Greeks and Armenians -- the Christian communities in Ottoman Turkey. 1.5 million Armenians were massacred, 750,000 Assyrians (75%) and one million Greeks.

The Genocide began on April 24, 1915, with 20,000 Turkish soldiers and 10,000 Kurdish irregulars led by Djevdet Bey, the governor of Van Province in Ottoman Turkey. After the attack Djevdet Bey said "We have made a clean sweep of the Armenians and Assyrians of Azerbaijan."

The following is Biden's statement: