Turkey Military Operation Forces Evacuation of 20 Assyrian Villages in Iraq

Twenty Assyrian villages in Iraq have been evacuated due to Turkish military operation, and the European Syriac Union (ESU) has issued a statement on this, informed the Assembly of Armenians of Europe. The statement reads as follows:

"Expressing its support for the Assyrian people, the Assembly of Armenians of Europe condemns Turkey's Pençe-Kartal (Claw-Eagle) military operation in northern Iraq aimed displacing and destroying ethnic non-Turkish peoples.

By inheriting their previous government, the current Turkish authorities continue to pursue the same inhumane and genocidal policies in Turkey, Iraq, and Syria.

We call on the international community not to remain indifferent but condemn the criminal policies of the Turkish authorities and take measures to stop Turkey's aggressive and brutal advances in the region."