Greek, Assyrian, Armenian Genocide Memorial Erected in Berlin

Ecumenical memorial for the victims of the Turkish genocide of Assyrians, Greeks and Armenians, in Berlin. (AINA) -- An ecumenical memorial for the victims of the Turkish genocide of Assyrians, Greeks and Armenians has been erected in Berlin by the The Association for the Promotion of an Ecumenical Memorial to Genocide Victims in the Ottoman Empire (FÖGG).

The Turkish genocide targeted the Christian populations of the Ottoman Empire during World War One and killed 750,000 Assyrians (75%), 1 million Greeks and 1.5 million Armenians.

According to the website for the new memorial, this is the first combined memorial for all three groups who were victims of the genocide. The website provides information about the demographic, socio-economic and cultural local and regional specifics of the Armenian, Greek and Assyrian communities in the Ottoman Empire and in the 1914 and 1918 Ottoman-occupied territories in Northwest Iran, including memoirs of those affected and third contemporary witnesses, information on the history of Christian communities in the Ottoman Empire -- as well as visual material for Ottoman provinces.