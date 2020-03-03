Arizona Recognizes Assyrian Genocide

Arizona State Assembly. Phoenix (AINA) -- In a unanimous vote, the Arizona House of Representatives passed resolution HCR 2006, Assyrian Genocide Remembrance Day. The resolution was introduced by Representative Nancy Barto (R) and was co-sponsored by Representatives Jennifer Jermaine (D) and Frank Carroll (R).

The Assyrian Genocide Research Center played a significant role in the passing of this resolution.

There are nearly 15,000 Assyrians living in the Phoenix metropolitan area. Over 20 Assyrian organizations voiced their support from here and abroad.

The Turkish Genocide of Assyrians occurred between during World War One, from 1915 and 1918, and killed 750,000 Assyrians (75%), one million Greeks and 1.5 million Armenians.

The resolution reads as follows: