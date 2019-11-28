Assyrian Women Chorus to Present Concert

The Assyrian Arts Institute (AAI) will present the second annual Assyrian Women ensemble by renowned choral conductor Dr. Charlene Archibeque.

The Joy of Christmas by Assyrian Women will be held at Stanislaus State University on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. inside Snider Hall in Turlock. Tickets are now on sale for $35 General Admission, $10 Student. Tickets may be purchased at https://assyrianwomen12719.bpt.me/ or through Mary Sleeper at (650) 269-4886.

Assyrian Women is an ensemble of classically trained, Assyrian female vocalists, performing enchanting Christmas choral music with an Assyrian flair. Join in as they bring their heritage and traditions to the world.

"My passion is to mainstream Assyrian culture and arts to global audiences," said Nora Betyousef Lacey, founder and executive director of AAI. "I am proud that AAI is bringing classically chorus trained Assyrian women from various parts of the world to Turlock."

AAI believes that the arts are one of humanity's most profound means of understanding the world and its diverse cultures. AAI serves as an educational resource and provider of exhibitions and performances of Assyrian arts that reflect the highest standards of excellence to the broadest possible global audience.