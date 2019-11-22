Assyrian-led Forces on the Front-lines in Northeast Syria: Video

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) released a new video this week showing their allies from the Assyrian-led Syriac Military Council (SMC) at the front-lines in northeastern Syria.

In the video, the Syriac Military Council can be seen preparing themselves for a potential attack by the Turkish-backed militants near the Assyrian town of Tal Tamr in the Khabour region of Al-Hasakah.

The Syriac Military Council is considered one of the SDF's closest allies in northeastern Syria, as they have fought alongside them throughout their campaign against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in the Al-Hasakah and Al-Raqqa governorates.

Syria's Assyrian population lives predominately in the Al-Hasakah Governorate, with the highest concentration of them living in the Khabour region and Al-Qamishli District.

While not allied with the Syrian government, the SMC has not clashed with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) or their allies, despite being close to their lines in Al-Qamishli and other parts of Al-Hasakah.

The primary opponents of the SMC are currently the Islamic State and the Turkish-led militant forces.