SDF Denies Agreement to Cede Control of Assyrian Town to Syrian Army, Russian Military

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) denied on Sunday that an agreement is in place to allow the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Russian military to control the Assyrian town of Tal Tamr in the Al-Hasakah countryside.

"To public opinion. Some media outlets published reports about a so called agreement between Russia, Turkey, and SDF. We at the Syrian Democratic Forces deny this news. The invading Turkish army continues its fiercest attacks on the villages of Tal Tamer," the spokesperson for the Syrian Democratic Forces, Kino Gabriel, said via his official Twitter.

Al-Masdar reached out to a Syrian military source after the SDF's denial; they said that an agreement was in place, despite these claims by the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Earlier in the day, reports began to surface about an agreement between the SDF, SAA, and Russian military in Tal Tamr. The reports said that the SDF agreed to cede control of the town to the Syrian Army and Russian military.

A video was released this morning showing the Russian military allegedly leaving 'Ayn 'Issa in Al-Raqqa for Tal Tamr in Al-Hasakah; however, the information from the video was authenticated.