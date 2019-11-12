Park in Southeastern Turkey Built Atop Assyrian, Armenian Graves

A plot of land in Turkey's southeastern Mardin province containing Assyrian and Armenian graves has been transformed into a park, left-wing news site Duvar reported on Monday.
The newly-landscaped park in Mardin's town of Dargeçit, part of the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) "nation parks" project, hosts a recreational facility and a wedding hall, Duvar said.
The project in the neighbourhood known to locals as "Tirbik," had been launched by the town's state-appointed official in 2016, despite repeated warnings from residents on the sanctity of the land.
The Turkish interior ministry in March of 2016 replaced the mayor of Dargeçit with a state-appointed official.
"It is neither ethical nor conscientious to build a recreational centre and park atop a cemetery," Duvar quoted Dargeçit resident Abdulmesih Ergün as saying.
"This was once a Christian cemetery. There were once Assyrians and Armenians here," Ergün said.
Mardin in the beginning of the 20th century was home to over 12,000 Assyrians and over 7,500 Armenians.
