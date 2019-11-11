Turkish-backed Forces Attempt to Capture Key Assyrian Town in Northeast Syria

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) clashed with the Turkish-backed militants in northeastern Syria on Sunday, as the latter attempted to push towards the predominately Kurdish and Assyrian town of Tal Tamr in northwestern Al-Hasakah.

According to a report from the Al-Hasakah Governorate, the SDF and SAA troops, backed by the Assyrian-led Syriac Military Council (SMC), fended off another militant attack west of Tal Tamr, as they were able to inflict heavy losses on the Turkish-backed fighters.

A video released by the Ruptly channel on YouTube shows SAA tanks shooting on targets on outskirts of Umm Sha'yfah village as smoke billows in distance.

It should be pointed out that the Syrian Army captured the village of Umm Sha'yfah on Saturday after a brief battle with the Turkish-backed militants.

SAA has been reportedly deploying reinforcements to al-Hasakah countryside to patrol the area following the establishment of the 'safe zone' brought about by Turkey's incursion into northeast Syria.