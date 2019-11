Assyrians in History

(AINA) -- This is a collection of historical references to Assyrians, from the earliest times to the 20th century.

By Mark Gewargis

By Mark Gewargis

By Mark Gewargis

By Mark Gewargis

By Mark Gewargis

By Mark Gewargis

By Mark Gewargis

By Mark Gewargis

By Mark Gewargis

By Mark Gewargis

By Mark Gewargis

By Mark Gewargis

By Mark Gewargis

By Mark Gewargis

By Mark Gewargis

By Mark Gewargis

By Mark Gewargis

By Mark Gewargis

By Mark Gewargis

By Mark Gewargis

By Mark Gewargis

By Mark Gewargis

By Mark Gewargis

By Mark Gewargis

By Mark Gewargis

By Mark Gewargis

By Mark Gewargis

By Mark Gewargis

By Mark Gewargis

By Mark Gewargis

By Mark Gewargis

By Mark Gewargis

By Mark Gewargis

By Mark Gewargis

By Mark Gewargis

By Mark Gewargis

Map of Turkey made in 1626 in England by John Speed, showing an Assyrian and his Wife

By Mark Gewargis

By Mark Gewargis