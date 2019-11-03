Assyrian Genocide Monument Unveiled in Germany

Assyrian genocide monument in Pohlheim, Germany. ( AINA) Pohlheim, Germany (AINA) -- An Assyrian genocide monument was unveiled yesterday in Pohlheim, Germany. The monument commemorates the Assyrians who were killed in the Turkish genocide of Assyrians, Greeks and Armenians between 1915 and 1918. The genocide targeted the Christian subjects of the Ottoman Empire and claimed the lives of 750,000 Assyrians (75%), 1 million Greeks and 1.5 million Armenians.

Pohlheim is a town in the district of Gießen, where over 1500 Assyrian families live. There are 180,000 Assyrians living in Germany.

Assyrian members of local political parties requested the monument two years ago from the city council, which approved the request and placed the monument on public land.

Mr. Sami Sahen, The Assyrian community representative, opened the ceremony by introducing the program and the speakers. A large crowd of Assyrians and Germans attended the ceremony. The Mayor of Pohlheim, Udo Schöffmann, was the first speaker. Helga Stadelmann, the president of the local parliament, was another speaker.

Commenting on the monument, Sabri Atman, the director Assyrian Genocide Research Center, said "the monument is a continuation of the process of the recognition of the Turkish genocide of Assyrians, and more monuments will be erected in the future."

There are now 22 Assyrian genocide monuments worldwide.

