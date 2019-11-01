Patriarchs Press for Preservation of Christian Presence in Middle East

Syrian-born Catholic and Orthodox patriarchs pressed the need to preserve the Christian presence in the Middle East during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The patriarchs - Syriac Catholic Patriarch Ignace Joseph III Younan, Melkite Patriarch Joseph Absi, Syriac Orthodox Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II and Greek Orthodox Patriarch John X of Antioch - met with Peter Szijarto, Hungary's foreign minister, in addition to Putin and Orban during their official visit to the Hungarian capital Oct. 29-30.

In a speech to Szijarto, Patriarch Absi said the exodus of Christians from the Palestinian Territories, Lebanon, Iraq, and most recently Syria, has become "an alarming issue" for Christian leaders.

"The failure of different groups to live together in harmony in Middle Eastern countries is a threat to convivial relations between different groups all over the world," he said.

"Failure to help the Middle-East to remain an oasis for different religions to live peacefully together will set a dangerous historical precedent," Absi warned. "Soon, similar conflicts will start to take shape in different places of the world."

The patriarch stressed that the Christian presence in the Middle East "gives us a special role regarding our Muslim compatriots: that of witnessing the Gospel through a commitment to the service of all, whether in our schools, our hospitals, our centers for the elderly or our orphanages."

He praised "the courage of the Hungarian position against immigration," citing in particular the government's Hungary Helps program, which has benefitted war-torn Syrian communities.

While the churches in the Middle East are trying to encourage Christians to stay in their homelands, Absi said, "this is a mission that needs the work of governments because the needs are truly big and go beyond the capacity of the church."

"What we need is countries with a similar vision to Hungary and Russia," Absi said.

"That is, to help people the way they want to be helped rather than to change entire countries to befit political agendas."

Absi continued, "We hope that other countries will follow their example and encourage Christians to stay. This can be done by the lifting of economic sanctions, putting an end to the embargo, and by helping to achieve lasting peace. The Russian Federation and Hungary can have an impact on the international community; they can show other countries the way to achieve peace and how to safeguard nations in conflict."

In a news conference Oct. 30 with Putin, Orban said that Hungary and Russia have a shared interest in stopping migration and achieving stability in the Middle East.