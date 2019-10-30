Assyrian College in Australia Opens New Facilities

A covered outdoor learning area and a new building specifically designed to teach technological and applied studies along with creative and performing arts are part of the stage three works that were officially opened at St Narsai Assyrian Christian College on Sunday.

Mar Meelis Zaia, the chief executive of the Assyrian Christian Schools, officiated the opening ceremony accompanied by members of the school community. The stage three project comes almost two years since the school moved to its new Horsley Park campus.

The upgrade has also delivered the school an outdoor courtyard garden alongside the new Building D which will cater for drama, visuals arts, music and science classes.

The official party included Bishop Haigazon Najarian of the Armenian Apostolic Church and Reverend Father Nektarios Nemme, who represented Archbishop Basilios Kodseie of the Antiochian Orthodox Church along with Sydney's Assyrian Church clergy.

Mulgoa MP Tanya Davies (representing Premier Gladys Berejekilian), Riverstone MP Kevin Conolly (representing Education Minister Sarah Mitchell), McMahon MP Chris Bowen, Prospect MP Hugh McDermott, Cabramatta MP Nick and Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone were also in attendance alongside several Assyrian and Chaldean associations, organisations and charities.

The school has plans for two future stages of work which include a multi-purpose centre and additional classrooms to cater for the 1200 students.