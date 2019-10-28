Assyrian Confederation of Europe Elects New Leader

Marta Youeel Eshoo. The Assyrian Confederation of Europe has elected Marta Youeel Eshoo as the new head of the organisation. The election marks the beginning of a new three year mandate and the second since the establishment of the confederation.

- I'm humbled to be elected for this role and look forward to continue developing and strengthening ACE together with the board and our member federations, commented the new President, adding;"I believe ACE has an important role to play and that we are yet to realize the full potential of the Assyrian European community".

Ms Eshoo who is also serving on the board of the Assyrian Federation of Sweden since March of this year, replaces Attiya Gamri from the Netherlands who served as ACE president since 2016.

The Assyrian Confederation of Europe was established in 2016 by the Assyrian national federations of Belgium, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands. The organisation is registered in Belgium with its office near the European quarter in central Brussels.