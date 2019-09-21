Patriarch of Assyrian Church Honored At Los Angeles City Hall

Councilmembers Bob Blumenfield and Paul Koretz welcome His Holiness Mar Gerwagis III, the Catholicos-Patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East, to Los Angeles City Hall on Friday, September 20, 2019. Gerwagis III is on a tour of the United States from Iraq advocating for peace in the inter-faith community and members of St. Mary's Assyrian Church in Tarzana joined the patriarch. Los Angeles has one of the largest Assyrian populations outside of the Middle East. ( Sarah Reingewirtz/Pasadena Star-News/SCNG) L.A. City Councilmen Bob Blumenfield and Paul Koretz welcome His Holiness Mar Gerwagis III of the Assyrian Church of the East to City Hall on Friday for a special presentation.

Based in Iraq, His Holiness Mar Gerwagis III was appointed as the 121st Catholicos-Patriarch in September 2015. Since then he's been advocating for peace.

Los Angeles is said to have one of the largest Assyrian populations outside of the Middle East. Many Assyrian Angelenos attend St. Mary's Assyrian Church in Tarzana, one of the largest cultural centers in the West Valley, according to Blumenfeld's office.

City Hall's chambers were packed Friday as Blumenfeld and Koretz presented certificates on behalf of the city to His Holiness, Cor Bishop George Bet Rasho, and to the Assyrian Church of the East.

( Sarah Reingewirtz/Pasadena Star-News/SCNG)

Photographer Sarah Reingewirtz contributed to this story.