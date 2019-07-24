UC Berkeley Establishes Visiting Faculty Start-Up Fund for Assyrian Studies

Nora Lacey. Berkeley -- A new start-up fund will allow the University of California, Berkeley to bring Assyrian studies into the curriculum by supporting visiting faculty, courses, digital projects, and conferences, the campus announced.

The efforts, made possible by a $675,000 gift from Nora Betyousef Lacey, will include support for a visiting faculty member in the Department of Near Eastern Studies in the College of Letters and Science. At the discretion of the dean of the Division of Arts and Humanities, the fund may be shared jointly with the Department of History.

A search for a visiting faculty member will begin in the fall and a selection by spring 2020, with the goal of having someone in place in fall 2020.

"Nora Lacey's gift is unique in its open-minded approach and broad-based thinking about Assyrian Studies," said Francesca Rochberg, chair of Near Eastern Studies. "As a designated field, Assyrian Studies does not have the kind of footing in the American academy that it deserves."

The gift will advance this diverse field of study at a critical time, according to Rochberg.

"Diaspora Studies is a relatively recent development of the late 20th century," she said. "The field of Assyriology, that is the study of ancient Assyria, exists in relative isolation from the fields that focus on later periods in the Assyrian collective experience, from the Christian period onward. Ultimately all these areas can be brought into relation with one another just as any field with a continuity of language, literature, and history brings its disparate parts together into a single recognized field of study."

Lacy is a scientist and founder and president of Cell Marque Corp. Her father, Avimalek Betyouself, was an international attorney who lived in Abadan, Iran before moving to the United States in 1985. He died in 2015.

Betyousef was a scholar, poet, and author of a text titled History of Assyrian Law. He was passionate about Assyrian heritage and studies, establishing a legacy as a philanthropist.

Full statement from Francesca Rochberg, chair of Near Eastern Studies: