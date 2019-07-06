Swedish Foreign Minister Denies Turkish Genocide of Assyrians, Greeks and Armenians

Sweden's foreign minister said on Friday that it is difficult for Sweden to recognize the 1915 Armenian events as "genocide".

"It seems difficult for us to recognize the 1915 Armenian and Assyrian genocide allegations. You must have a strong evidence in order to declare a country massacrer," said Margot Wallstrom in a press conference.

Wallstrom added that it was very difficult to obtain a result regarding the issue because now there is not any witness who experienced the events.

Turkey's position is that the deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia in 1915 took place when some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties.

Ankara does not accept the alleged genocide but acknowledges that there were casualties on both sides during the events of World War I.

Turkey objects to the presentation of the incidents as "genocide" but describes the 1915 events as a tragedy for both sides.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Turkey and Armenia plus international experts to tackle the issue.