Assyrian Delegation Meets Members of Dutch Parliament

Members of the Assyrian Confederation of Europe meeting with members of the Dutch Parliament. ( AINA) Netherlands (AINA) -- A delegation from the Assyrian Confederation of Europe (ACE) visited the Dutch parliament and presented its latest report on the situation of Assyrians on 22 May. The delegation met with several MPs from the Christian Union party who have voiced concern for the future of Assyrians in their ancestral homeland Assyria which is carved up by Iraq, Syria, Turkey and Iran.

The report, titled Struggling to breath - the systematic oppression of Assyrians, documents several human rights abuses and systematic, oppressive policies targeting Assyrians.

The Assyrian Confederation of Europe was established in 2016 and is based in Brussels, Belgium.