Yazidi Women and Children Tell Horror Stories of ISIS Captivity

As the Kurdish-led Syrian Defense Force continues to close in on the final group of ISIS fighters who are holed up in a small Syrian village, many Yazidi women and children are being rescued from the Islamists' deathly clutches.

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK)-affiliated Firat News Agency (ANF) reported that SDF troops had saved several children who were being held as slaves by the ISIS fighters. Upon being freed, many spoke out about the horrendous treatment they experienced at the hands of the violent terrorists.

"I was 10 when the gangs kidnapped me," one boy, Sedam, told ANF News. "They first took me to the Tal Afar. Then they separated the women and the men, and left the children alone. We went through Mosul, Raqqa and Hajin and finally came to Baghouz."

"I don't remember how they took me, because I was 5," added another boy, Iyad. "They beat me every day."

"I hate ISIS because they kidnapped me and took me away from my family," he added.

One of the many Yazidi women who escaped also spoke out about her harrowing tale of survival. Faryal, who has a 5-year-old son, said she would often be passed around different ISIS fighters for sex. They were "monsters who treated us like animals," she said, according to the Independent.