Chaldean Patriarch Calls for Investigation Into ISIS Crimes

The Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church, His Beatitude Cardinal Mar Louis Raphael I Sako received a delegation from the United Nations Investigative Team for the Accountability of Da'esh/ISIL (UNITAD) on Thursday, led by the Special Adviser and Head of the Investigative Team Karim A. A. Khan QC.

The Special Adviser explained the mandate set by the United Nations Security Council to collect, preserve, and store evidence in Iraq of acts that may amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide committed by Da'esh. The Special Adviser also outlined UNITAD's responsibility to work with survivors, in recognition of their right to accountability for crimes committed against them, or against their families. UNITAD's work is carried out with full respect for the sovereignty of the Government of Iraq and its stakeholders.

The Cardinal expressed the importance of co-existence, explaining how Christians, Muslims, and members of other ethno-religious communities in the country have always worked together for the collective good, especially in difficult times.

The Cardinal and fellow senior clergy shared their support for UNITAD's work in Iraq, and called for Iraqis of all faiths to unite in the spirit of human kindness and generosity of spirit to share information relating to Da'esh crimes with the investigative team.