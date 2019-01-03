Assyrian MP Says Iran a Rainbow of World Religions

Parliament Yonathan Betkolia, the Assyrian representative in Iran's Parliament. The Representative of Assyrian and Chaldean communities in the Iranian Parliament said that Iran is a rainbow of world religions and all monotheistic religions are living in peace here.

Yonathan Betkolia made the remarks on Wednesday night at a gathering of Christian citizens with Tehran Mayor Priouz Hanachi that was held at Tehran Book Garden.

Followers of different religions in Iran are living together in peace, he said, adding that those countries which claim to enjoy democracy and human rights should follow in Iran's footsteps.

"Those so-called human rights defenders should open their eyes and see we, followers of different religions, are living in which country," the Iranian Assyrian lawmaker highlighted.