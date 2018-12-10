Assyrian Youth Federation Established in the U.S.

Members of the board of the Assyrian Youth Federation of America. (AINA) -- A national organization serving Assyrian youth has been established in the United States. The Assyrian Youth Federation of America will be an umbrella organization for youth organizations in various cities with Assyrian populations, including Boston, Yonkers, Flint, Detroit, Chicago, Houston, Phoenix, Modesto, San Jose, San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego.

There are 400,000 Assyrian in the United States, with 100,000 in Detroit, 90,000 in Chicago, 12,000 in Phoenix, 10,000 in Los Angeles, 30,000 in San Diego.

According to Gabrial Babella, the president of AYFA, "The vision of an Assyrian youth federation in America emerged out of the initial cooperation of local Assyrian youth organizations from multiple cities within the USA, and after two years of planning, youth leaders across America organized and participated in an inaugural meeting on September 2, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona."

The founding organizations of AYFA were the Assyrian Student Association of Arizona, the Assyrian Student Association of Chicago, the Assyrian Student Association of Los Angeles, Central California Assyrian Student and Youth Association, E'rootha -- Chaldean Assyrian Syriac Youth Union of Detroit, and Qooyama of San Jose.