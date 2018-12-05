Assyrian Village in North Iraq Closes School After Turkish Shelling

A school in the village of Shransha in Duhok's Zakho district, Dec. 4, 2018. ( Kurdistan 24) A school in a Christian village near the Kurdistan Region's northern border has temporarily halted all activities due to intermittent Turkish shelling near the area.

"The school has been in recess for the past ten days," Nadir Gada, a teacher at the Shransha primary school told Kurdistan 24 on Tuesday, saying that the reason was continued Turkish attacks in the area.

The village, also called Shransha, lies in Duhok's Zakho district, northwest of the regional capital of Erbil.

Turkey has routinely shelled and bombarded with warplanes territory well past its border with the Kurdistan Region, claiming nearby detection of members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a group fighting a decades-long insurgency with Ankara over Kurdish rights and self-rule.

Gada added, "The teachers, who are not from the village, are not ready to return and risk their lives" by working here.

The children expressed hope that they would soon be able to return to their studies.

The district's Education General Directorate has been working to resume schooling so the children don't lose an entire year of study.

"We will try to bring more teachers to the village and... if that does not work we will provide a vehicle for the pupils to drive them to the nearest school," Nazir Yusuf, Director-General of the Education Department of Zakho, told Kurdistan 24 on Tuesday.

In November, Turkish shelling killed three civilians from a village near the border. A week earlier, an airstrike hit a resort area, damaging the cars of picnickers who quickly fled the scene.

Editing by John J. Catherine

Additional reporting by Kurdistan 24 correspondent in Duhok Islam Yusuf.