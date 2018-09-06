Assyrian Confederation of Europe Condemns Kurdish Occupation of Assyrian Schools in Syria

The Amal Assyrian Elementary School in Hasaka, Syria. (AINA) -- The Assyrian Confederation of Europe, which represents over 500,000 Assyrians in Europe, issued a statement condemning the Kurdish occupation of Assyrian schools in northeast Syria.

The local Kurdish government in the Hassakah province has shutdown Assyrian schools which refused to adopt the Kurdish curricula.

The following is the full statement: