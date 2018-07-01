Terrorist Attack Targets Assyrian Force in Northeast Syria

A terrorist attack targeted the pro-government Sootooro forces in the provincial capital of Al-Hasakah on Saturday.

According to a military report, a motorcycle VBIED (vehicle borne improvised explosive device) targeted a Sootooro checkpoint inside the Al-Ghassaniyah District of Hasakah.

The report added that at least five Sootooro fighters were either killed or wounded as a result of this terrorist attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for tonight's terrorist attack.

The Sootooro forces are a pro-government Assyrian force that primarily operates in the northeastern province of Al-Hasakah.