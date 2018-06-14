Assyrian Arts Institute Awarded Grant From California Arts Council

The California Arts Council announced plans to grant $14,000 to the Assyrian Arts Institute as part of its Cultural Pathways program.

"Organizations like the Assyrian Arts Institute keep the heritage of the Assyrian community alive through interesting and exciting programs," said Michael Wingert, a sixth-generation Californian and scholar of the ancient Near East who serves on the institute's advisory board. "The Cultural Pathways program is a great resource partner for the Assyrian community. Programs like this will help my children connect with their heritage as both Assyrians and Californians."

The Cultural Pathways program provides two years of operating support and a host of technical assistance and professional development activities to small, new, and emerging organizations rooted in communities of color, recent immigrant and refugee communities, and tribal or indigenous groups.

The program is part of the California Arts Council's goal of serving "an increasingly demographically complex California and the belief that a healthy arts ecosystem reflects contributions from all of California's diverse populations."

The Assyrian Arts Institute is one of 56 grantees chosen for the Cultural Pathways program. The award was featured as part of a larger announcement from the California Arts Council.

Assyrian Art Institute LogoA Northern California based non-profit organization, the Assyrian Arts Institute serves as an educational resource and provider of exhibitions and performances of Assyrian arts. Their goal is to reflect the highest standards of excellence to the broadest possible global audience.

According to the institute, arts are one of humanity's most profound means of understanding the world and its diverse cultures.

"California's cultural diversity is its greatest creative asset," said Nashormeh Lindo, California Arts Council Chair. "We are proud to support the work of the Assyrian Arts Institute in celebration of that unique and cherished identity."