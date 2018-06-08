Swedish Foreign Minister Addresses Assyrian Community on Genocide Recognition

Swedish foreign minister Margot Wallström being interviewed by Assyria-TV. ( AINA) Stockholm (AINA) -- Swedish foreign minister Margot Wallström has confirmed the current government of Sweden will not make recognition of the Assyrian genocide part of foreign policy. She made the announcement on Tuesday during a special visit to the Assyrian community in the town of Södertälje where Assyrians make up more than one third of the population.

In a bid to appease Swedish-Assyrian voters Wallström pledged the government will work to include knowledge about the Assyrian genocide in text schoolbooks, finance a large exhibition in different parts of the country and to arrange an international conference next year with experts on international law to discuss genocide recognition from a legal perspective.

The Assyrian National Federation of Sweden said the announced measures fall short of expectations and declined to participate in the meeting with the foreign minister, urging the government instead to deliver on its promise to make genocide recognition part of Sweden's official foreign policy.

The face saving measures come ahead of a tough election in September, with polls indicating a near collapse in support for the social democratic party, part of a general trend across Europe. Swedish-Assyrians comprise 1.5 percent of the population and are considered one of the best integrated and successful communities in Sweden.