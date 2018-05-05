South Australian Young Labor Recognises Armenian, Assyrian, Greek Genocide

Adelaide -- South Australian Young Labor (SAYL) has passed a motion recognising the Armenian Genocide and the rights to self-determination of the Armenians of the Republic of Artsakh at their meeting in Adelaide on Thursday 3rd May 2018, reported the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU).

The motion, which also recognises the Genocide of Assyrians and Greeks, was moved by Jason Byrne.

It reads: "SAYL recognises the forced deportation and murder of the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek peoples as meeting the internationally recognised benchmarks for classification as Genocides."

"SAYL supports the motion passed by the South Australian Parliament in 2009, including calls for the Federal Government to recognise the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocides."

"SAYL stands in solidarity with the indigenous Armenian population of the Republic of Artsakh supporting their right to self determination and their efforts to reach a lasting peace in the region."

ANC-AU Executive Director, Haig Kayserian welcomed what he called "a groundbreaking motion".

"This motion is groundbreaking, because while we have had state youth branches of both of Australia's major parties recognise the Armenian Genocide, this is the first that also recognises the right to self-determination of the Republic of Artsakh," Kayserian said.

"We thank South Australian Young Labor for standing on the side of truth and justice on the Armenian Genocide and for standing with the Armenians of Artsakh."

Hilary Wigg, the President of SAYL, said: "I think it's shameful that governments across the globe, including our own Federal Government, do not recognise the tragedy that was faced during the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek genocides."

She added: "SAYL supported Australia when facing a dark chapter in its history, with the Stolen Generation apology. With this motion, we call on Turkey to do the same, to end the cycle of denial and deliver justice to the Armenian people who suffered what can only be described as a genocide."

Byrne, who moved the motion, said: "It's really important that countries like Australia recognise these atrocities as genocide, because otherwise crimes like this will be repeated with impunity and the perpetrators will never be brought to justice."

On the historic recognition of the Republic of Artsakh, Wigg said: "We also stand in support of all people's right to self-determination, including the indigenous Armenians of the Republic of Artsakh who democratically chose their independence after the fall of the Soviet Union."

The motion contains the following action for SAYL: "SAYL will work to foster meaningful links with the people of the Republic of Artsakh to create a lasting bond between SAYL and the Republic."

Wigg also commented on the recent protests in the Republic of Armenia, which has increased hopes for major reforms: "I have been briefed by the Armenian National Committee that the people of Armenian have recently exercised their democratic right to protest including a general strike to bring much needed reforms to the country. We stand in solidarity with people of Armenia."

Read the full motion below: