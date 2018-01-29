Assyrians Establish National Federation in France

Paris (AINA) -- Assyrian representatives from across France culminated a two day conference in Paris with the establishment of the Fédération Assyrienne de France, a national federation of the Assyrians living in France.

There are 30,000 Assyrians living in France. The first Assyrians arrived in Marseille France in the 1920s as refugees from the genocide of the Assyrians by Turks during World War One, in which 750,000 Assyrians (75%) were killed, as well as 1 million Greeks and 1.5 million Armenians.

The conference was preceded by months of preparation focused on the adoption of bylaws, election of a preparatory council and plans for the year ahead.

The new federation is expected to seek and gain membership in the Assyrian Confederation of Europe, which is comprised of the Assyrian national federations of Sweden, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.