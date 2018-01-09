Kurdish Forces Begin Confiscating Assyrian Homes in Northern Syria, Issue Ultimatums

TABQA, Syria - The beloved poster children of Western media, politicians and imperialist leftists, the Kurdish-led and US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have begun confiscating empty houses and giving ultimatums to tenants in the northern Syrian town of Tabqa.

The SDF is led and made up primarily of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), who falsely present themselves as Marxist-Leninist's by posing with communist and Che Guevara flags but are completely reliant and supported by the American Empire.

Reports of ethnic cleansing have been consistent in areas controlled by the SDF/YPG, with Arab villages entirely evacuated and re-inhabited by Kurdish settlers.

In the most recent case in Tabqa, a city made up primarily of Arab Sunnis and a small Christian Assyrian minority, has seen SDF tyranny continue since they captured the site from ISIS in May 2017. Houses that were emptied by people escaping the fighting and SDF rule has seen their houses confiscated and taken over by the SDF-controlled Tabqa Council.

In addition, people renting houses are being forces to pay their rent directly to the Tabqa Council and not the homeowners if the homeowners do not reside in SDF controlled areas. If they refuse to pay the council directly for the rent, then they have to evacuate the premises and leave for government-controlled areas of Syria.

The Tabqa Council says that the newly vacant homes are to be given to the families of SDF fighters who have died in battle.

The small Christian Assyrian minority of Tabqa who have left the city have chastised the Tabqa Council for "taking over" their homes, saying SDF aren not living up to their own propaganda of "Protecting minorities & Communal living," according to BBC journalist Riam Dalati who posted a photo of the Assyrian statement.

The Assyrian minority in Syria have continually been the target of SDF aggression with several Assyrian militia-men targeted by Kurdish forces and killed without provocation over the years in Qamishli and Hasakeh cities in northeastern Syria.